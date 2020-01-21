DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about the armed robbery of a convenience store in the Dovesville area of the county.
The robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to investigators, two armed men entered the store, assaulted the clerk and took various items.
If a person recognizes either of these men pictured, they are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigator Elliot at 843-861-3579 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.
A person can also submit tips through the sheriff's office's mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download.
A person does not have to reveal their identity to leave information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.