DARLINGTON, S.C. — The patrol vehicles of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office were stuffed Thursday with turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples instead of those in custody.
The office, along with Dr. David Eads and former Major League baseball player Orlando Hudson, delivered over 800 plates to those in need Thursday morning as part of its third annual Operation: Love Thy Neighbor.
Hudson played in the major leagues from 2002 to 2012 with the Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox.
Sheriff Tony Chavis, deputies, and other community volunteers began preparing plates at 7:45 a.m. at Mended Hearts Ministry at 486 Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington.
Chavis was elected sheriff of Darlington County in 2016.
The operation has seen growth. During the 2017 event, participants served 156 plates of food. In 2019, that number is greater than 800.
The effort is an extension of the agency's Hello Neighbor program, which works with seniors who would otherwise be alone to make sure they get a phone call or an in-person visit from a deputy every day.
