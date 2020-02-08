DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington resident died and another person was injured in a homicide that happened in the 1300 Block of Ebenezer Road.
Darlington County deputies responded to the residence about 1 a.m., according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Once there they found one victim dead while a second was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to the release.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Ashley Mashelle Boseman, 27, of the residence.
Her body has been sent for an autopsy, according to the coroner's release.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's and coroner's offices.
