DARLINGTON, S.C. — About 100 runners and even more supporters turned out Friday night for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K at Darlington Raceway which, as it was last year, was run under the lights at the Track Too Tough to Tame.
“It’s an honor. I’m proud of him more and more each day. I miss him,” said Allison Carraway, widow of Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a Darlington resident who died in the line of duty Oct. 3, 2018. Carraway was shot while backing up Florence County sheriff’s deputies who came under fire while serving a search warrant in Vintage Place Subdivision.
Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner died Oct. 22, 2018, of wounds she suffered in the same firefight.
Five other officers and deputies were wounded in the shooting.
Armed with a bag of cowbells and whistles, Allison Carraway worked to make sure that family members and friends were well prepared to cheer on runners in Friday’s race.
“Everything since a year ago has been overwhelming,” said Terrence Rashad Carraway, son of Terrence Carraway. “Just to see little things like this go from small to big like this shows support of the community.”
Some of the proceeds from the race will go toward helping construct the Fallen Officers Memorial in Darlington, a site that will recognize the state’s fallen officers — human and K-9.
“Hopefully, we’ll do a small part to help out,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.
“Always know that Darlington Raceway has your back and is always here for the Carraway family,” Tharp said as he spoke before the start of the race. “My only regret is that I never met Terrence but I feel like I met him through you and some of the people that I have come in contact with.”
Alex Mincey and Nathaniel Wideman came in first and second while Rileigh Hughes was the top female finisher in Friday’s race.
