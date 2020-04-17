DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with breaking into motor vehicles in the Palmetto Apartments are, of Darlington.
Darlington Police early Tuesday arrested Lanard Lyrell Gattison, 34, and Christopher Markeith Hart, 29, in connection with the thefts, according to a release from the agency.
Lanard is charged with one count of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less with an enhancement, one count of receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, three counts of breaking into automobiles. He remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in lieu of $12,000 bond.
Hart is charged with one count of receiving stolen goods valued between $2,000-$10,000, one count of receiving stolen goods valued at less than $2,000 and three counts of breaking into automobiles. He remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in lieu of $12,000 bond.
"The police department is asking everyone to please remember to lock their car doors and to take out all guns and other valuables from their vehicles," Capt. Kim Nelson wrote in the release on the arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.