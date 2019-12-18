DARLINGTON, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person who pulled a weapon on the cashier at a fast-food restaurant.
The incident happened at the Sonic on South Main Street in Darlington, according to the Darlington Police Department.
The person was driving a rental 2018 Buick Encore with Georgia tag of CIN7978.
Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact Darlington police at 843-398-4026.
