DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning.
The incident for which the person is wanted for questioning happened Feb. 7 at the Quickway Gas Station at 1501 S. Main Street at 7:22 p.m. during which tickets were taken from the counter and the person ran from the store, according to a release from the Darlington Police Department.
Anyone who knows the identity of the person is asked to call the police department at 843-398-4026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.