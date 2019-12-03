COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newly elected Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd and several others from the Pee Dee recently graduated from the South Carolina Economic Development Institute.
Boyd, Hillary Johnson of the Marion County Economic Development Commission, Hope Jones of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, and Lisa Rock of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association, received certificates of completion on Nov. 8 from the training institute that is organized by the state Department of Commerce and the state Economic Developers Association.
The institute is designed to arm participants with innovative development approaches for implementation in local communities. The institute features a highly-interactive curriculum, allowing participants to obtain greater hands-on economic development learning experience.
“As South Carolina has transformed into a global leader in the economic development arena, teamwork has been key,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “The success the state has enjoyed in recent years can, in large part, be attributed to the remarkable amount of collaboration that takes place within our borders. Programs like the Institute help ensure that our team is knowledgeable, innovative and united.”
Now in its 29th year, the institute consists of two-day sessions that are held quarterly in various locations throughout the state.
In addition to the final session in Spartanburg, sessions were also held in Bluffton, Clinton and North Augusta.
The 2020 institute will include sessions in Lake City, Beaufort, North Augusta and Orangeburg.
The institute is open to individuals from a wide variety of organizations and entities, including city, town and county councils; local economic development practitioners; county economic development boards; county school boards; regional economic development boards; utility companies; and local and state government employees.
More information on the institute can be obtained by visiting www.sceda.org or contacting the South Carolina Economic Developers Association at 803-929-0305.
