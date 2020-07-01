DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man drowned Monday night as he tried to clear the spillway on his pond on Harmony Hall Road.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified him as Chafee Jones, 70. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death, the coroner said, has been ruled accidental.
