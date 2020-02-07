FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Darlington man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of incidents that started on Clement Street in Florence and Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators say they are looking for other victims.
Ronnie Demetruis Durant, 33, of 1680 S. Center Road was arrested Thursday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies and US Marshals and charged with four counts of armed robbery, one count of kidnapping and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday at about 2 a.m. Florence County deputies responded to a reported kidnapping and armed robbery on Clement Street.
"According to the victim, a suspect she met online robbed her at gunpoint, forced her to have sexual intercourse and made her drive to multiple locations where the suspect robbed others of money and illegal narcotics," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the incidents and arrest.
The investigation into this incident led to the discovery of an earlier sexual assault victim of Durant on Feb. 4, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing and investigators said there may be other victims.
The investigation is ongoing and Investigators believe that there may be other victims. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this subject is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
