DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Darlington man was arrested following an investigation into the selling of methamphetamine from his home on Spring Street, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said Friday.
Investigators arrested Madison Tarrent Coleman III, 51, of Darlington.
Investigators with the drug enforcement unit and deputies assigned to the special incident response team served a search warrant Thursday morning at 713 Spring St., Chavis said.
“Investigators obtained the search warrant based on probable cause they gained through evidence of an individual selling methamphetamine from the residence,” Chavis said in a news release. “During a search of the residence, investigators located 22 firearms, methamphetamine, a weight scale and other narcotics.”
Coleman is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, 1st. This case remains under investigation, and additional charges are expected.
Coleman was in custody Friday at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington awaiting a bond hearing.
