DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man who, in one phone message, threatened Darlington Raceway and in a separate incident wrote a letter to a different location that he had access to 125 tons of bomb making materials is now in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Darlington County Sheriff's investigators arrested Michael Donovan Avin, 46, Wednesday morning. He was booked into the detention center at 12:11 p.m. He is charged with one count of possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism, not resulting in death, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
He is charged with having called the raceway April 27 when he left a message, that described a possible explosive device and the results it could create to further his cause, according to his arrest warrant.
No bond information was posted for Avin on the detention center's Website.
