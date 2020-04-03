DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man has been charged in connection with the theft of agricultural GPS guidance systems from farms in Darlington and Lee counties.
Darlington County Deputies arrested Logan David Smith, 31, on four counts of grand larceny value of $10,000 or more and two counts of petit larceny value of $2,000 or less, according to a release from Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Lee County has also charged him with grand larceny value of $10,000 or more, according to the release.
"Several of the stolen GPS guidance systems were located at his residence," according to the release.
He is currently in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in lieu of $24,000 bond. He was previously released from the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center March 30.
The investigation continues and additional charges may be filed, according to the release.
