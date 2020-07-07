COLUMBIA, S.C. – On the way to work, a Darlington woman played the Lottery and got paid $250,000.
“I threw up my hands and cried,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
Instead of taking the rest of the day off, she left the Youngs #3609 store on North Main St. in Darlington and went on to work taking the $250,000 Ca$h In ticket with her.
“I still can’t believe it,” she told lottery officials. “I’m in shock.”
The Darlington winner overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to win $250,000 in the ($10) $250,000 Ca$h In game. Four top prizes remain in the game.
Youngs #3609 in Darlington received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.
