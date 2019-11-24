DARLINGTON, S.C. – A Darlington homeschooler recently became the latest cadet to be commissioned as an officer in the Florence squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
Trae Ann Proell, 15, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in October.
The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and is tasked with three missions: emergency services, disaster relief and cadet education.
The ranks of cadets in the Civil Air Patrol are similar to the ranks in the Air Force. That is, officers are commissioned as second lieutenants. The only difference is that civil air patrol cadet ranks stop at colonel, and the Air Force ranks continue to general.
Civil Air Patrol cadets can try to become a colonel until they turn 18.
In turn, the Air Force ranks are similar to the ranks found in the Army, with the differences being in enlisted personnel.
The Air Force was part of the Army until it was separated into its own branch following World War II.
Proell said she didn't feel that different after becoming an officer.
In order to become a cadet officer, Proell said a cadet has to attend an encampment (she said it was like basic training with drill and training), take a 50-question test in 30 minutes, take an aerospace test and pass a physical training test.
Becoming an officer is also known as receiving the Billy Mitchell Award in the Civil Air Patrol.
Mitchell is known as the "Father of the Independent Air Force." Mitchell’s bombers sank the surplus German battleship Ostfriesland in a July 1921 demonstration, providing a strong indication of the need for air power. It also was a huge embarrassment for the Navy, which had said he couldn’t do it. Mitchell was proved correct in World War II.
Proell's mother, Jane, said she is absolutely proud.
Proell originally joined the Civil Air Patrol after being told about the program by another family that was involved.
At the time, she was interested in what Jane described as "NCIS stuff," which helped pique Proell's interest in Civil Air Patrol.
Jane later added that in order to join, a cadet must attend three meetings: aerospace lesson, a physical training lesson and a drill lesson.
"We did that, and she thought that she'd want to do it," Jane said.
It's not uncommon for homeschoolers to be in the Civil Air Patrol, Jane continued, because the physical training can count as physical education credits in high school.
When Proell joined the Florence squadron, a majority of the sqaudron were homeschooled, but now it's around 50%.
"It's right at half-and-half now," Proell said.
Although she is homeschooled, Proell said she plays sports for Darlington High School. She is on the golf team and is attempting to play soccer.
Homeschoolers are allowed to play high school sports thanks to a Tim Tebow bill passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley on June 7, 2012.
Tebow was the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the Florida Gators. He led the Gators to national championships in 2006 and 2008 and an undefeated regular season in 2009 before they lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.
In high school, Tebow played high school sports despite being homeschooled.
Next year, Proell added she might attended the Mayo School of Math, Science and Technology in Darlington County.
Proell said she wants to become a teacher and a photographer.
