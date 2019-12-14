DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington High School marked its 40th annual Christmas Food Drive with a packing event Saturday in the school's gym.
More than 150 volunteers — students, teachers and residents — unloaded, sorted and packed nonperishable food donated by students and funded in part by Darlington-area businesses.
After the food was packed into bags, dozens of drivers and other volunteers hit the roads to get the food to the families who will ultimately enjoy it.
