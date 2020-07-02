DARLINGTON, S.C. — A fire that destroyed a Darlington County used appliance business sent at least one firefighter to a hospital, tied up firefighters and medics from Florence and Darlington counties for hours and backed up traffic on U.S. 52.
All four lanes were closed at South Main Street so crews could access additional fire hydrants.
"The biggest thing we're battling now is the heat," said Capt. Justin Mack, Palmetto Rural Fire Department, as he stood by the shelter that shaded the rehab area.
Medics from Darlington County EMS and Darlington Rescue Squad patrolled the rehab area and the front lines, checked on firefighters and delivered water-soaked towels to firefighters.
Both agencies had ambulances on the scene, along with Florence County EMS, which sent an ambulance and crew to stand by. The ambulances served as both cooling shelters and treatment rooms — at the direction of the medics.
Palmetto Rural firefighters were dispatched to the fire about 8:30 a.m. to a report of smoke coming from the business and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the structure.
Firefighters called for mutual aid — and later activated the statewide firefighter mobilization network — and set up a defensive attack.
Because of the construction of the business and the interior contents, Mack said, an interior attack to save the business was never an option.
"We've known since this building has been here it would always be defensive; we'd never make an interior attack," Mack said. "Everything you see outside is on the inside."
That included propane tanks, oxygen cylinders, appliances, refrigerant and, according to sign outside the business, emu oil.
The roof over the rear and right side of the business collapsed about two minutes after firefighters arrived, Mack said.
By 11:30 a.m. the roof over the remainder of the business collapsed as well.
The neighboring Family Dollar, where firefighters set up operations, joined in the effort by providing coolers, ice and cold drinks to firefighters.
Mack said the Red Cross was en route to feed and support firefighters as they would likely be on scene for the remainder of the day.
Palmetto Rural firefighters were immediately assisted by city of Darlington and Darlington County firefighters. Hartsville sent firefighters, an engine and the city's aerial truck which replaced a shorter aerial sent by Darlington.
West Florence and Windy Hill firefighters also responded as the morning turned into the afternoon.
Mack said that investigators wouldn't get a chance to get in to see what the possible cause of the fire was for some time and that there wasn't anything to indicate it was suspicious, but because of the scope of the blaze law enforcement would be involved in the investigation.
