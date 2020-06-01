DARLINGTON, S.C. — An employee of the city of Darlington has been terminated following a Facebook post over the weekend.
The city announced Monday morning that that its clerk of court, Jonna M. Carter, had been terminated first thing Monday morning following a post on a personal page of the social networking site Facebook over the weekend.
"Anyone protesting are obviously unhappy with their own life," a Facebook account using Carter's name posted, "[S]hoot their ... , lock them up, stop their food stamps. [T]ake their children. [T]hey are showing their true colors. I'm upset about what happened but I would not destroy someone's property. They are a piece of ... !!!!"
The post was made as a comment to an NBC News story about the historical courthouse and city hall of Nashville, Tennessee, being set on fire.
Nashville, the capital of Tennessee, was one of the cities across the nation that were the scenes of violent rioting and looting following peaceful marches to protest the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
Floyd, an African American male, died on May 25 following an arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood. During the arrest, a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for approximately eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.
Mayor Curtis Boyd issued a video statement Monday afternoon.
"We, as the city council and the mayor, want to let everyone know that the posts that were made out there were not a reflection of the city of Darlington," Boyd said. "It's not of our belief."
Boyd added that the employee had the right, as guaranteed under the First Amendment to the Constitution, to express herself but added that to the city her post was like yelling fire in a crowded theater. He also said the employee's post reflected the exact opposite beliefs held by the city. Boyd also said that he wanted the city to be welcoming to all.
"We apologize to anyone offended by these statements as they do not represent the City of Darlington, its values, or its mission," the city said in a statement issued Monday morning. "The City of Darlington does not condone violence or racism. Period. While this employee has First Amendment rights as every other citizen, talking about violence against others is like yelling fire in a crowded theater. Both are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
The statement added that the city has actively approached the issue of police brutality by becoming the first city in the state of South Carolina to provide body cameras for all officers in our agency to improve transparency, which led the state General Assembly to require body cameras for all officers.
"We support everyone's First Amendment rights," the city continued. "We ask that those individuals exercising such rights do so in a peaceful manner. We will not tolerate violence from our staff or from the public. We also ask citizens to be considerate and maintain 6 feet of social distancing as the COVID 19 pandemic still impacts our world."
(0) comments
