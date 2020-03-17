DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County schools announced Tuesday the opening of two new hotlines to help students, parents and staff get information during school closures related to the COVID-19 situation.
The new technology hotline number is 843-398-6200 and is intended for students who need help with technology related to eLearning and for teachers who have technical or instructional issues.
Students and teachers will select the option that applies to them when they dial the number. Live personnel will monitor the technology hotline during working hours.
Additionally, the district has established a COVID-19 information hotline for questions and concerns about COVID-19's impact on school operations.
The number for the hotline is 843-398-6205. This hotline will contain a daily update about the corona virus situation in the school district. Callers may also leave messages with questions and comments.
Messages left with the information hotline will be checked routinely throughout the workday. Callers can expect an answer as soon as possible.
