FLORENCE, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education voted unanimously to give a bonus to all bus drivers and food service workers who prepare and deliver meals for students during school closures.
The bonus will give $100 to all employees who worked the entire first week of the schools closures because of coronavirus and the bonus will continue the bonus each week they’re working.
Superintendent Tim Newman proposed the idea to reward those employees for being on the “front lines” and having increased responsibility during the closures.
“We felt like this is the best way to at least let our food service and bus driver workers know that we understand that they are doing the heavy lifting for the school district right now, and we at least want to try to find a way to reward them for that,” Newman said.
Starting next week employees will only deliver meals two days a week, to limit their exposure to the public, Newman said.
The district will still provide five days of food during the week; they will deliver food on Mondays and Wednesdays. The Monday deliveries will contain Monday and Tuesday, and the Wednesday delivery will contain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Darlington County Board of Education members also voted to purchase property across from the Bay Road Elementary School in Hartsville.
According to a district release, the 6.2-acre property will facilitate the construction of the school’s bus access road. The board approved the purchase unanimously.
Though the district has been closed through March 31, Newman said during his update he anticipates that will be extended.
Newman said he the district has to start preparing for what that will look like on a daily basis in the long term.
“We do not want this to be an added stress to parents or children right now, or even teachers,” Newman said. “We’re building the plane as we’re flying, but we do have a good plan. We’ve got good people in place, and we are just working through what does this look like long term.”
