DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County School District announced Thursday that it will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the district’s four high schools in the football stadiums on Tuesday, June 2.
Darlington High School, Hartsville High School, and Lamar High School will hold their graduation ceremonies at their home football stadiums at 9 a.m. on June 2. Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology will hold graduation at 11:30 a.m. in the stadium at Darlington High School.
The in-person ceremonies will be live-streamed. In addition, each high school will also create a special virtual graduation program as a backup and keepsake for seniors.
“We know how important a graduation ceremony is for our students and families. Over the past few weeks, we have explored dozens of ideas for graduation ceremonies,” said Dr. Tim Newman, district superintendent. “It is an experience of a lifetime, but we are in times like no other. We are trying to provide a memorable experience in a safe, healthy environment, while following the guidelines of the governor, DHEC, and the state Department of Education.”
Due to the coronavirus, new guidelines will be implemented and strictly enforced at the stadiums:
• All graduates will receive two tickets for friends and family, as recommended by the South Carolina Department of Education.
• Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked, pre-assigned seating areas that will be 6 feet apart in the stands. Seats will be assigned by a lottery drawing.
• Attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Those who do not have masks will be provided masks at graduation.
• Handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available at the stadiums.
• The graduation will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend.
• In the event of inclement weather, the graduations will be moved to Wednesday, June 3.
In addition to the in-person ceremony, each high school will also create a digital graduation program. The senior may bring up to four guests for the filming of the digital graduation program.
At scheduled times, seniors will be filmed walking across the stage in full graduation regalia and accepting their awards before taking a picture with their guests. As soon as one group is finished, they will leave, and another group will enter for the filming. In this way, the district hopes to ensure a graduation experience or keepsake for all seniors while complying with the CDC and DHEC recommendations.
More information will be provided to graduates and their families soon, according to the district.
