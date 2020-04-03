DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers Friday issued a burn ban for Darlington County. According to Darlington County ordinances, anytime the South Carolina Forestry Commission issues a statewide Red Flag Alert, all fires will be prohibited in Darlington County.
Flowers said weather conditions are very poor for any type of open burning.
“Low humidity and mild winds can be an extremely dangerous combination,” Flowers said. "The South Carolina Forestry Commission currently shows our area to have a fire danger rating of 'moderate.' This means 'some fires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and rate of spread.'"
Burning at this time can be very dangerous and could lead to property damage, increased injuries, and even fatalities.
