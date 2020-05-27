DARLINGTON, S.C. - Darlington County firefighters early Wednesday morning safely rescued two stranded kayakers in the rural area of Darlington County on Black Creek.
According to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers, two minors went kayaking around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday the fire department was notified that the individuals were lost and disoriented after one of the kayaks flipped over. The victims were able to give there last known location by phone for the fire department to have a starting point, according to a release from the fire department.
The two volunteer firefighters deployed their personal boats to begin the search. They were able to cut a path in the overhanging trees with chainsaws to gain access to the location of the victims. The fire department was able to maintain contact with the victims by cell phone until they were located. The teens used the flashlights on their cellphone to allow firefighters to find them in the dark.
The minors were returned to their parents without injury within two hours of the fire department being notified.
