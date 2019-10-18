BLUFFTON, S.C. — Darlington County Fire District’s Arson K9 Cato and his partner, Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers, were among 39 teams from across the country who went back to school this week in Bluffton to hone their arson-sniffing skills.
Insurance company State Farm sponsored the school as part of its commitment to help law enforcement develop and implement programs that help curb crimes like arson and fraud.
The three-day program to recertify 39 arson dog teams started Tuesday.
Cato and Flowers were among four teams from South Carolina that participated in the school.
The dogs and their handlers performed live demonstrations to detect accelerants like gasoline, kerosene, and lighter fluid at a simulated fire scene.
Arson is one of the most difficult crimes to solve. Arson dogs can help fire investigators locate critical evidence quickly. The dogs’ abilities reduce the time needed by fire investigators to gather information about a fire.
State Farm has been a sponsor of the Arson Dog Program for two decades.
Since 1993, State Farm has provided funding for the acquisition and training of 400 accelerant-detection canine teams in 45 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 280,000 intentional fires are reported to U.S. fire departments each year, with associated annual losses of 420 civilian deaths, 1,360 civilian injuries, and $1.3 billion in direct property damage. The actual number of arson fires and amount of property damage is likely much higher as arson is an underreported crime. Arson dogs played a key role in helping to determine the cause of many of these fires.
