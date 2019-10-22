TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Darlington County investigators have charged a Timmonsville man in connection with a string of thefts that covered Marion, Florence and Sumter Counties.
Joey Alan Norris, Jr., 35, was arrested Friday and is charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, and two counts of receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators items reported as stolen in a wooded area off Oates Highway near Weaver Street, according to the release.
Among the items located were an enclosed trailer, a motorcycle, a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, a camper, a shotgun and rifle, Honda four-wheeler and various other items. Investigators have located the victims from whom the items were taken, according to the release.
Norris remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $81,000 bond.
