DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday seized drugs, guns and funny money and arrested one person when they served a search warrant at a home on Candleberry Drive.
“Investigators located approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine, 76 grams of marijuana, several firearms, weight scales and counterfeit money,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis through a release. “Investigators arrested and charged Jeffery Scott Lloyd, 29, of Darlington for three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”
Lloyd remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in lieu of $84,000 bond, according to the release.
At the time deputies with the agency's Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigation Division served the search warrant they were working with the US Marshal's service's Carolinas Regional Task Force which was searching for Lloyd who was wanted by Chesterfield County authorities for three counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny, according to the release.
