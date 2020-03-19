In response to the 2019 Novel coronavirus threat, Darlington County government and facilities will have modified operational procedures and processes. The intent of these changes include: meeting the needs of the citizens and visitors of Darlington County, protecting the health and safety of the citizens and visitors of Darlington County, protecting the health and safety of the employees of Darlington County, and protecting the ability of Darlington County to maintain continuity of government operations and services.
We ask that you have patience and understanding during this process. It is our desire to continue to provide services in a manner that reduces the risk to the public, the risk to our employees, and promotes and protects our ability to continue services as this situation evolves. Below you will find a list of facilities, departments and/or agencies of Darlington County Government, as well as state or federal agencies or services located inside Darlington County buildings. The listing will provide information about current contact information and planned operational processes. Please be aware this information may change rapidly. Darlington County will make every effort to keep current information posted and available to the public.
During this modified operational period, Darlington County has setup a public information line to address questions and concerns from citizens about these operation changes. The number is 843-398-4469. It will operate Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Media inquiries should be directed to Molly Odom at (843) 398-4450 ext. 1102.
Courthouse
The Darlington County Courthouse will have very limited access due to our response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Treasurer
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4160
Pay vehicle and advanced mobile home taxes by phone at (844) 223-4140
Pay online
Pay taxes at local banks
Darlington
Carolina Bank - 104 Orange St.
SPC Cooperative Credit Union - 609 N. Main St.
Lamar
Carolina Bank - 114 Main St.
Society Hill
Carolina Bank - 121 S. Main St.
Hartsville
South State Bank - 817 S. Fifth St.
Carolina Bank - 525 S. Fifth St. or 1042 N. Fifth St.
First Citizens - 130 S. Fifth St.
The Citizens Bank - 206 S. Fifth St.
SPC Cooperative Credit Union - 204 N. Fifth St.
Wells Fargo - l04 N. Fifth St.
County Auditor
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4110
Forms for services may be printed and filled out in advance of visiting the courthouse to minimize visit time
For a high mileage reduction on vehicle taxes, please call the Auditor’s Office (number above)
Tax Collector
Call for appointment (843) 398-4170
Delinquent property taxes (2019 and prior real estate taxes)
Assessor
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4180 or email kjohnson@darcosc.net
Most forms are available online
Accept and process written appeals
Stamps deeds to be processed
Review Plats
4% legal residence and agricultural applications.
Provide property record cards.
Print aerial and tax maps for sale upon request.
Exemptions for real property.
Multiple Lot Discount applications
Change mailing addresses for real property owners
Issue Mobile Home Stickers
Issue Mobile Home Moving Permits
Codes/ Planning
Codes Enforcement
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4011 or email tcribb@darcosc.net
Forms available online
Building Plan Reviews
Building Permits
Electrical Reconnections
Animal Control
Litter Control
Nuisance Complaints
Planning
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843)398-4610 or email pnewton@darcosc.net
Commercial Site Plan Reviews
Mobile Home Parks
Solar Farms/Solar Panel Installation
Plat Reviews
New Residential
Camper Registration
Flood Plain Issues
Cell Towers
Planning Commission
Encroachment Permits
Billboard Signs
Stormwater
GIS Mapping
E-911
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4604
New Addresses
Updating Addresses
Address Changes
Humane Society
For group activities, as well as activities away from the shelter, please call (843) 398-4402
Shelter Operations
Drop offs and adoptions will be by appointment only
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4402 or online
Probate Court
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4310
There will be a temporary suspension of marriage licenses
Emergency hearings for mental, alcohol, and drug abuse
For all other services and questions, please call in advance
Clerk of Court
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4330
Child support Payments
Online
In person at any Walmart or CVS
General Sessions Fines
Online
Solicitor
Services will be provided by phone (843) 398-4300
Voicemails will be checked periodically
Veterans Affairs
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4130 or email ewiliams@darcosc.net
Human Resources
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4100 or email gwinburn@darcosc.net
Apply online
Employee online at PEBA
Administration and Finance
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4100
Public Safety
EMS- no visitors
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4450 and kbowen@darcoems.net
Billing
Payments can be mailed to 1625 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington, SC 29532
Payments in person can be made by dropping checks or money orders off at the drop box in the lobby
EMD- no visitors
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4450 and modom@darcoems.net
Fire- no visitors
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 339-9098 ext. 9 and rflowers@darcosc.net
911- no visitors
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4920 and mmoore@darcoems.net
Darlington County Sheriff’s Office
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4501 and online
W. Glen Campbell Detention Center
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4220 and online
Coroner’s Office
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 393-3851
Magistrate- By appointment only
Hartsville
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 332-9661
Darlington
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4340
Airport
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 307-7710 and bkennett@darcosc.net
Mozingo Building- this building is closed to the public
Darlington DSS
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 332-2231
Clemson Ext- This service will be closed until further notice
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 269-5904 for Teresa Lott
NRCS/USDA
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 395-1407
Public Defender’s Office- closed to the public
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4069
Probation, Pardon, Parole
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 393-4741
Office is closed to the public
Contact your agent for specific concerns
Department of Juvenile Justice
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 393-5641
DHEC/ Local Health Departments
Hartsville
(843)332-7303
Darlington
(843) 398-4400
Department of Social Services (DSS)
Available by phone (843) 332-2231
This is for all Darlington County locations
Council on Aging
For questions about services (843) 393-8521
The locations in Society Hill and Lamar will be closed to the public
Environmental Services
Landfill
Normal schedule and operations
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4800 or email rhowel@darcosc.net
Convenience Stations
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4800 or gwhite@darcosc.net
All locations will have normal schedules
Attendants at the convenience sites will only be permitted to assist with unloading of trash for those with disabilities
Attendants have been instructed to maintain a social distance of six feet.
Elections and Registration
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4900
Elections and Registration will continue to operate on a normal schedule
Historical Commission
We will be closed to the public until further notice. Please contact us so that we may help you in the interim at (843) 398-4710 and bgandy@darcosc.net
Grooms Building
DSS
Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 332-2231
Council on Aging
No public access
