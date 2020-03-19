In response to the 2019 Novel coronavirus threat, Darlington County government and facilities will have modified operational procedures and processes. The intent of these changes include: meeting the needs of the citizens and visitors of Darlington County, protecting the health and safety of the citizens and visitors of Darlington County, protecting the health and safety of the employees of Darlington County, and protecting the ability of Darlington County to maintain continuity of government operations and services.

We ask that you have patience and understanding during this process. It is our desire to continue to provide services in a manner that reduces the risk to the public, the risk to our employees, and promotes and protects our ability to continue services as this situation evolves. Below you will find a list of facilities, departments and/or agencies of Darlington County Government, as well as state or federal agencies or services located inside Darlington County buildings. The listing will provide information about current contact information and planned operational processes. Please be aware this information may change rapidly. Darlington County will make every effort to keep current information posted and available to the public.

During this modified operational period, Darlington County has setup a public information line to address questions and concerns from citizens about these operation changes. The number is 843-398-4469. It will operate Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Media inquiries should be directed to Molly Odom at (843) 398-4450 ext. 1102.

Courthouse

The Darlington County Courthouse will have very limited access due to our response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Treasurer

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4160

Pay vehicle and advanced mobile home taxes by phone at (844) 223-4140

Pay online

Pay taxes at local banks

Darlington

Carolina Bank - 104 Orange St.

SPC Cooperative Credit Union - 609 N. Main St.

Lamar

Carolina Bank - 114 Main St.

Society Hill

Carolina Bank - 121 S. Main St.

Hartsville

South State Bank - 817 S. Fifth St.

Carolina Bank - 525 S. Fifth St. or 1042 N. Fifth St.

First Citizens - 130 S. Fifth St.

The Citizens Bank - 206 S. Fifth St.

SPC Cooperative Credit Union - 204 N. Fifth St.

Wells Fargo - l04 N. Fifth St.

County Auditor

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4110

Forms for services may be printed and filled out in advance of visiting the courthouse to minimize visit time

For a high mileage reduction on vehicle taxes, please call the Auditor’s Office (number above)

Tax Collector

Call for appointment (843) 398-4170

 Delinquent property taxes (2019 and prior real estate taxes)

Assessor

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4180 or email kjohnson@darcosc.net

Most forms are available online

Accept and process written appeals

Stamps deeds to be processed

Review Plats

4% legal residence and agricultural applications.

Provide property record cards.

Print aerial and tax maps for sale upon request.

Exemptions for real property.

Multiple Lot Discount applications

Change mailing addresses for real property owners

Issue Mobile Home Stickers

Issue Mobile Home Moving Permits

Codes/ Planning

Codes Enforcement

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4011 or email tcribb@darcosc.net

Forms available online

Building Plan Reviews

Building Permits

Electrical Reconnections

Animal Control

Litter Control

Nuisance Complaints

Planning

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843)398-4610 or email pnewton@darcosc.net

Commercial Site Plan Reviews

Mobile Home Parks

Solar Farms/Solar Panel Installation

Plat Reviews

New Residential

Camper Registration

Flood Plain Issues

Cell Towers

Planning Commission

Encroachment Permits

Billboard Signs

Stormwater

GIS Mapping

E-911

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4604

New Addresses

Updating Addresses

Address Changes

Humane Society

For group activities, as well as activities away from the shelter, please call (843) 398-4402

Shelter Operations

Drop offs and adoptions will be by appointment only

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4402 or online

Probate Court

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4310

There will be a temporary suspension of marriage licenses

Emergency hearings for mental, alcohol, and drug abuse

For all other services and questions, please call in advance

Clerk of Court

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4330

Child support Payments

Online

In person at any Walmart or CVS

General Sessions Fines

Online

Solicitor

Services will be provided by phone (843) 398-4300

Voicemails will be checked periodically

Veterans Affairs

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4130 or email ewiliams@darcosc.net

Human Resources

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4100 or email gwinburn@darcosc.net

Apply online

Employee online at PEBA

Administration and Finance

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4100

Public Safety

EMS- no visitors

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4450 and kbowen@darcoems.net

Billing

Payments can be mailed to 1625 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington, SC 29532

Payments in person can be made by dropping checks or money orders off at the drop box in the lobby

EMD- no visitors

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4450 and modom@darcoems.net

Fire- no visitors

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 339-9098 ext. 9 and rflowers@darcosc.net

911- no visitors

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4920 and mmoore@darcoems.net

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4501 and online

W. Glen Campbell Detention Center

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4220 and online

Coroner’s Office

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 393-3851

Magistrate- By appointment only

Hartsville

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 332-9661

Darlington

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4340

Airport

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 307-7710 and bkennett@darcosc.net

Mozingo Building- this building is closed to the public

Darlington DSS

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 332-2231

Clemson Ext- This service will be closed until further notice

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 269-5904 for Teresa Lott

NRCS/USDA

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 395-1407

Public Defender’s Office- closed to the public

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4069

Probation, Pardon, Parole

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 393-4741

Office is closed to the public

Contact your agent for specific concerns

Department of Juvenile Justice

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 393-5641

DHEC/ Local Health Departments

Hartsville

(843)332-7303

Darlington

(843) 398-4400

Department of Social Services (DSS)

Available by phone (843) 332-2231

This is for all Darlington County locations

Council on Aging

For questions about services (843) 393-8521

The locations in Society Hill and Lamar will be closed to the public

Environmental Services

Landfill

Normal schedule and operations

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4800 or email rhowel@darcosc.net

Convenience Stations

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4800 or gwhite@darcosc.net

All locations will have normal schedules

Attendants at the convenience sites will only be permitted to assist with unloading of trash for those with disabilities

Attendants have been instructed to maintain a social distance of six feet.

Elections and Registration

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 398-4900

Elections and Registration will continue to operate on a normal schedule

Historical Commission

We will be closed to the public until further notice. Please contact us so that we may help you in the interim at (843) 398-4710 and bgandy@darcosc.net

Grooms Building

DSS

Please call ahead so that we may help you most effectively (843) 332-2231

Council on Aging

No public access

