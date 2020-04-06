DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington County continues to modify operations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Darlington County Administrator Marion Charles Stewart told the county council Monday evening that as of Thursday morning, access to the Darlington County Courthouse would be restricted to those with an appointment.
Stewart said the decision was made after learning that the bottom floor of the courthouse could have 15 to 20 people waiting in it at one time, preventing them from observing the social distancing recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people maintain six feet of space from others.
Stewart added that he hoped that the appointment requirement would allow for the social distancing recommendations to be followed. He also said that he felt like for some people, the change could be as simple as finding the appropriate phone number on the county's COVID-19 webpage, calling and making an appointment.
The council also voted Monday evening to cancel its May 4 scheduled meeting and to give Stewart and Council Chairman Bobby Hudson the ability to reschedule it.
Currently, there are 27 cases of COVID-19 in Darlington County. Projections from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show the virus will peak the week prior.
Monday's meeting was also the first held under an electronic format. According to the agenda, the only people to be allowed in the council meeting room are council members and "essential" staff due to recommendations of the CDC about the amount of people to be in a single space at one time.
With the council and essential staff, the room was already at capacity Monday evening.
In other action, the council:
- Approved the third and final readings of ordinances approving a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement with Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations LLC and amending an agreement with Lee County to include property owned by the company in a joint-county industrial park.
- Approved an emergency ordinance allowing for electronic meetings until May.
- Held first readings of the county budget ordinance and designating the county agency for alcohol and drug abuse programs.
- Approved a proclamation making April 12-18 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Darlington County.
