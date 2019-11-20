DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council on Wednesday approved a contract with an architectural firm for construction of a new county courthouse.
The project is expected to take about three years to complete at a projected cost of $13 million to $14 million.
Wednesday’s vote came during a called meeting.
The council approved the contract with Michael Baker International Inc. of Columbia with no discussion and with only one dissenting vote, that from Hartsville Councilman Albert Davis III. Councilwoman Joyce Wingate Thomas of Darlington was not present. All other members voted in favor of the contract.
Plans call for building the two-story structure on a parcel of land already owned by the county bounded by North Main Street, Fountain Street, Hewett Street and Bankers Alley in downtown Darlington not far from the existing courthouse.
The money to pay for the facility is in the county’s general fund balance, County Administrator Charles Stewart said in October. That means the county can pay for the project with available funds without raising property taxes and without a bond to borrow the funds, he said.
In a bond referendum last year, Darlington County voters rejected a proposal to implement a one-cent sales tax to fund a $20 million courthouse project to replace or refurbish the existing courthouse.
The new project requires no referendum.
The projected construction cost will cover only construction of the new building, Stewart said. It will not include the cost of any renovations that may be done to the existing courthouse building for county government administrative offices, he said.
The contract puts the size of the building at 43,585 square feet (gross). That figure accounts for the building’s entire footprint, Stewart said. The interior will be about 38,000 square feet, he said.
Councilman Robert L. “Bobby” Kilgo Jr. of Darlington said the new courthouse will address concerns about needed additional space as well as safety and security, which county officials say is a top priority.
The conceptual plans for a new courthouse were developed by Michael Baker International. The firm carried out an earlier study that looked at possibilities ranging from refurbishing the existing courthouse to building new facilities to house court and administrative functions. Probable costs for projects outlined in that study ranged from about $20.4 million to just over $29 million.
In October, the council authorized Stewart to secure a contract for the construction of a new courthouse based on conceptual floor and site plans along with architectural renderings produced by the Baker firm. The firm has spent months studying and analyzing the county’s courthouse needs, and Stewart said in October that his efforts to secure a contract for a new courthouse would begin with the firm.
Stewart said Wednesday the next step in the process will be the development of design and engineering plans. The contract says that process could take up to a year. Bidding and construction will begin after that process is complete, Stewart said.
The council has been weighing what to do about the aging courthouse in downtown Darlington for some years.
The existing courthouse on Darlington’s Public Square is approaching 55 years old. Construction on it started in 1963 and the building opened its doors in 1965. The building is showing its age and is in a state of significant disrepair.
Officials say doing nothing about the courthouse could result in the county being forced to move its judicial functions to a neighboring county.
