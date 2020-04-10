LAMAR, S.C. — A Lamar man died Thursday night and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Timers Court in Lamar at about 5:45 p.m. and found the victim dead inside a residence.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Willie Ray Jackson. His body is being sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.
This incident remains under investigation by the Darlington Coroner's Office, SLED and the Darlington County Sheriffs Office.
You can also submit tips through the sheriff's office's mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
