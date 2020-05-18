DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council carried over three ordinances at Monday evening's monthly meeting.
The council voted unanimously to defer the third and final reading of Ordinance No. 20-01, which updates the county's comprehensive plan, and the second readings of Odinances No. 20-02 and 20-03.
The latter two ordinances establish the county's budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1 and ends June 30, 2021, and designate an agency in the county for alcohol and drug abuse planning programs and provide funding for that agency.
Prior to the COVID-19 emergency, the council was working toward a meeting regarding the comprehensive plan update but was unable to hold the meeting before the shutdowns were enacted.
The budget ordinance presented in the agenda for Monday's meeting did not contain numbers on the county's website.
This is likely for two reasons: most local municipalities and counties like to hold special meetings where the governing body is able to get an overview of the budget and this would be difficult to do given the restrictions enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19.
And, secondly, no one yet knows the effect the COVID-19 shutdowns will have on the economy and an approved budget right now could be way off in terms of revenues received.
The alcohol and drug agency ordinance has been deferred for a couple of meetings now. As the ordinance contains appropriations, this may also be related to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Also on the agenda for Monday's meeting were two emergency ordinances extending the county's response to COVID-19 and extending electronic-meeting format used by the county since March, several appointments on the council agenda, and comments from County Administrator Charles Stewart and members of council but the council's Facebook live feed stopped abruptly as the council began to move through the emergency ordinances.
Monday's meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, May 4, but was moved to Monday because of the threat of COVID-19.
