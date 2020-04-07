DARLINGTON, S.C. – At its meeting Monday, the Darlington County Board of Education approved five new administrators for the 2020-2021 school year.
The new appointments include the principals of Lamar High School, St. John’s Elementary School and Thornwell School for the Arts, as well as the directors of the Darlington County Adult Education program and the Title 1/Federal Programs office.
“Every day we go to work with the goal of improving the education experiences for our students, even in these troubling times," said Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington County School District. "Part of that work is planning for the future and for the time when our students and teachers are back in the classroom, making strides toward their future. I believe these education leaders will help our students and our schools move forward while improving our district.”
Marlon Thomas will be the new principal of Lamar High School. He is an assistant principal of Ridge View High School in Columbia.
Kathryn Atkinson, an assistant principal of Darlington Middle School, will be the new principal of St. John’s Elementary School in Darlington.
Allison Baker will be the new director of the Darlington County Adult Education program. She now leads the district’s Title 1/Federal Programs Office.
Lilkenya Jenkins, the principal of Thornwell School for the Arts, will be the new director of the DCSD Title 1/Federal Programs Office.
Melinda Brown will be the new principal of Thornwell School for the Arts. She is the associate principal at Lamar Elementary School.
All will assume their new roles at the end of the current school year. A more in-depth introduction of the administrators will be sent out in a few weeks.
“I look forward to seeing the great things that each of these leaders will do in their new roles next year,” Newman said.
