DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education approved an emergency resolution Monday that will allow the district to waive its own policies to adhere to emergency laws.
The emergency resolution was created in response to the South Carolina state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic and Executive Order No. 2020-10.
The executive order authorizes and directs state agencies to waive or suspend provisions of existing regulations if adhering to them would prevent compliance with emergency.
“Basically, it’s just saying whatever we need to do to comply with the governor’s order and conduct business, which is in the best interest of the school district, we will do that,” said Tim Newman, the superintendent of the Darlington County School District.
During the superintendent’s update, Newman thanked staff members who are working to keep the district running throughout the closures and making sure students are taken care of.
“There is so much going on right now, and it changes by the week, but again, I just want to make sure that we give a shout out to all the people who are keeping the district up and running and giving our families the ability to still do school,” Newman said.
Newman also updated the district on several items:
The Darlington County School District will be closed starting April 10-19 for spring break. Classes will resume on April 20.
There will be no lessons put out or for students to complete during that time, Newman said.
The district will only do one meal delivery during spring break, which will be Monday, April 13. The meal delivery will be for the entire week.
Currently, the district has been serving 3,400 students, which means the district has been providing 6,800 meals each day.
Newman also said legislators will meet this week to put in place the district sticking with the same budget until it has more information on what to do for next year’s budget.
Legislators don’t believe they will have a good handle on the revenues until at least September, Newman said, "so we plan on getting that information later this week as our legislators meet.”
The next Darlington County Board of Education meeting will be May 11.
