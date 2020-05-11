DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education approved giving this year’s graduating seniors their technology devices at the end of the school year.
Diane Sigmon, executive director of technology, presented the resolution to the board during Monday’s meeting.
Normally, after four years of use, seniors’ laptops are retired.
Under this year’s unusual circumstances, Sigmon said she wanted to propose the idea.
For a senior to receive the technology device, he or she must meet several conditions: the senior must be graduating, the device must be the one that was purchased during the 2016-17 school year (seniors’ freshman year) and students must have paid the technology fee for all four years of high school.
Seniors must bring their laptops back to have all district software wiped from the device before the students can take them, and there will be no warranty on the computer.
“This year, our seniors have really given up quite a bit, and this is a way of saying thank you for what they’ve had to go through,” said Chairman Warren Jeffords.
Though the resolution was only for the class of 2020, Sigmon said it could be a possibility in the future with some adjustments to the program.
The board also approved a continuing resolution for the 2020-21 budget in case the state legislature does not pass a budget before July 1.
If the state legislature passes a budget before July 1, the resolution will no longer be in effect.
Renee Douglas, chief financial officer, provided the board with an update on the budget.
Douglas said about half of the districts in the state have chosen to pass a continuing resolution for the operating budget.
When the state legislature does pass a budget, the district will adjust based on the information the legislature gives the district, Douglas said.
For the upcoming school year, salaries have been frozen by the state department of education.
The CARES act money the district will receive will be held to go toward district operations, Douglas said.
“We’re planning on holding on and seeing what the state is going to do, and fill in any income in the budget that we don’t have or any revenue we don’t receive,” Douglas said.
Superintendent Tim Newman updated the board on some of the plans to bring more of the staff back to the district office and schools.
“We are carefully putting this together, but also at the same time we are being realistic in the fact that we need to be able to work more,” Newman said.
Newman said each week the district plans on having a new phase.
This week, the district brought back more employees. Next week, the district will move back to a five-day week. For the past seven weeks, the district has had employees in the buildings three days per week.
Newman said he cannot forecast what the upcoming school year will look like, but there is a committee put together of people from across the state put together a plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.