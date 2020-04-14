HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Darlington County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday are looking for an 11-year-old who walked away from his Thorngate Circle home between 2:30-6 a.m.
Levi Henry, 11, was last seen wearing a white shirt, red shorts, black flip flops and carrying a black backpack, according to a release from the sheriff's office. He may have carried clothes with him and have changed. He is 5'5" tall and 183lbs and has a scar on each knee.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact investigators at (843)398-4920, 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through the agency's app -- text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.