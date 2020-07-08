DARLINGTON, S.C. — A trip to the city of Sumter helped Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd develop an idea to raise additional revenues for the city.
Boyd proposed on Tuesday evening that the city staff be directed to develop an ordinance containing guidelines and prices for advertising on both sides of five of the city's vehicles including its picker truck, trash trucks and street sweepers.
He said he had developed the idea after visiting Sumter and seeing an advertisement on one of the city's street sweepers.
"They have a little digital advertisement on their street sweeper," Boyd said. "I have offered my services to put the material on the trucks. I will actually go out and try to get the advertisements on the trucks."
Boyd later added that he would be offering his services to the city at no cost.
Boyd and his family are the owners of Fitness World gyms. The vehicles for the gyms are covered in advertisements for the facilities.
He also offered an example for the council members to consider.
"For example, State Farm proudly supports the city of Darlington," Boyd said. "Allstate proudly supports the city of Darlington. Something that says they support the city of Darlington. They get their advertisement on the sweeper truck for a year or six months. They pay up to a year or six months to get their literature on there."
Boyd later used the example of the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority buses in Florence that carry advertisements for Pepsi and Mountain Dew.
He also added that the city council would have ultimate approval before any advertisements were placed on any of the city's vehicles.
It was suggested and Boyd agreed that a set of rules were needed to determine the acceptability of advertisements on the city's vehicles. Boyd also said the city council would be able to set the prices to advertise on the city's vehicles.
The proposal was unanimously approved by the city council.
Boyd also spoke of a previous proposal the city staff is development that would potentially include advertisements in the city's water bills.
Also on Tuesday evening, the city council approved the reappointment of several people to city boards after their terms expired on June 30 and heard from local realtor Burt Jordan about the city's mobile home ordinances.
