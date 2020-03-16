DARLINGTON, S.C. — The city of Darlington will limit access to its offices to essential personnel beginning Tuesday and extending until the end of the month.
The city announced its plans to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus at an emergency city council meeting held Monday evening in the courtroom of the city hall located at 400 Pearl Street.
All city offices will be closed to the public beginning on Tuesday until the end of the month.
Other steps taken by the city include the cancellation of all recreational activities and city meetings for the rest of the month. City court hearings will be rescheduled. All indoor recreation facilities in the city will also be closed.
The city also will not collect recycling, although it plans to continue residential and commercial garbage collection on regular schedule.
Darlington also encourages its residents to do business by phone or internet for the next several weeks. A customer can pay via DarlingtonSConline.com.
For utility services in the city, a customer can call 843-398-4040 during business hours or 843-758-1127 after hours.
The city also reminds its residents that, pursuant to an order by Gov. Henry McMaster, no utilities will be turned off for late payment during the height of the virus. However, the city will still be applying late fees to belated payments.
The city council also voted unanimously to adopt a pandemic continuity of operations plan at the Monday evening meeting.
The plan includes a moratorium on handshakes, using teleconferencing instead of face-to-face meetings, allowing telecommuting, suspending nonessential travel and promoting social distancing.
The plan also requests employees to stay at home at the first sign of sickness.
The plan also establishes at least two people in the line of succession for each department deemed essential.
Those departments are police, fire, public works and communications.
"At the height of a pandemic wave, absenteeism may be significant, as such, the city has established delegations of authority that are at least three deep to take into account the expected rate of absenteeism and regional nature of the outbreak ..." the plan says.
For the city manager, the first person to succeed to the role would be the clerk/treasurer, then the street department director, the planner/public information officer and then the water/sewer superintendent.
The plan also establishes a continuity of facilities plan. If needed, the city hall would move to the street department, the police department to the fire station, and the city's recreation facilities would close until services could be safely started back.
The city also has determined that all city records are backed up to two distinct, off-site locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.