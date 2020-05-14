LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Darla Moore Foundation Thursday announced the appointment of Harry Lesesne as Executive Director. Lesesne, who most recently served as Executive Director of the Charleston Parks Conservancy, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Foundation through his role in building one of the premier not-for-profit organizations in Charleston.
“I am highly confident in Harry’s commitment to the mission and values of the Foundation and his ability to lead its efforts as we go forward in these challenging times,” said Darla Moore, the foundation's founder.
Prior to joining the Conservancy, Lesesne served more than eight years as Senior Advisor to former Charleston Mayor Joseph Riley where he was an integral part of the Mayor’s team.
“I am thrilled with the news for Harry and for the Foundation…what a wise choice this is,” said Riley.
Lesesne has served as an officer in the U.S. Army, a state director for The Conservation
Fund along with holding several academic positions. He is a graduate of Duke University with a PhD in History from the University of South Carolina.
“It’s a great honor to join Ms. Moore and the team at the Darla Moore Foundation,” he
said. “I'm eager to help her achieve her vision of a more successful and just community, state and nation.”
Over the years, The Darla Moore Foundation has positively impacted lives in the state and beyond. We are excited to continue this tradition in the coming years under Lesesne’s leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.