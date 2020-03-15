FLORENCE, S.C. – Dancing For Our Future Stars has been postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus concerns.
The School Foundation will reschedule its event, which was scheduled for March 26 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The event will be rescheduled.
“Over 800 guests attend this event each year, and we are not willing to put anyone at risk of contracting the virus,” the foundation said in an email.
The School Foundation made the decision Friday and announced it Sunday.
“We have been actively working over the weekend with our dancers, vendors and volunteers to determine an alternate date and will announce that date as soon as possible,” the foundation said.
“Our dancers are excited to bring you an entertaining evening once we are cleared to resume normal activity.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward with great anticipation to the event!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.