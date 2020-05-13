HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Not even COVID-19 can stop the students of the Cypress Adventures Youth Leadership program from displaying their lip syncing skills.
On May 4, four teams of Cypress students kicked off the organization’s first social media Tik Tok competition by emailing their Tik Tok videos to friends and supporters across Hartsville and Darlington County.
Community members who receive the emails have been pre-assigned to one of the four teams, and the team with the most likes, shares and comments wins. What’s more, the team that raises the most money earns bragging rights for the next year.
The competition is being held instead of the annual lip sync battle for students involved in the program.
“Our students’ lip sync battle is one of our largest public fundraisers, and the donations we receive help us deliver our summer and year-round programs,” said Aimee Cox-King, founder of Cypress Adventures. “We knew we needed to come up with another way to engage the community and let them know how much we need and appreciate their support.”
The Drive to Thrive Tik Tok fundraising campaign will last through the end of May.
A person can view the participating team videos on Tik Tok or on the Cypress Adventures YouTube channel.
For more information about the competition, contact Aimee Cox-King at 843-610-0866 or aimee@cypressadventures.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.