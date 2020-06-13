FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Downtown Roll, part of Helping Florence Flourish and the kickoff to ServeFlo week, drew a crowd of cyclists who started and ended at Florence First Presbyterian Church and rolled through downtown Florence between.
The event offered cyclists a chance to get outside, hang with other cyclists, and take a guided ride with Florence police to handle traffic at intersections. The event included activities for children and a free hot dog lunch with ice cream and Pepsi.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Janet Brand said she and other organizers thought long and hard before they decided to go through with the annual event.
"We're trying to bring some joy to the community because it's just been heavy," Brand said.
Bicycle riding, she said, is naturally socially distanced since riders shoud be a healthy distance from each other anyway.
Helping Florence Flourish's goal to to bring the Body of Christ and Florence together to serve the community, Brand said. "It's all about unity."
The ride was free and organizers accepted donations.
Money raised through the event, and other activities, goes to projects during ServeFlo week. In the past those events have included fixing up homes, painting schools and neighborhood cookouts.
This year activities will include handing out hygiene kits in Florence communities that are in need.
