FLORENCE, S.C. — Colorful and creative masks were, for many vendors and shoppers, the order of the day at the Florence City Center Farmers Market.
The sellers sported them, most of the shoppers sported them or paper masks and two vendors had them — one was selling them and the other delivering orders taken the previous week.
"A friend of mine makes them," said Caroline Martin of Sweet Caroline's. "She was donating them to the hospital and she donated so many of them they told them to stop a little bit. "I told her I'd help her sell them."
The design of hers was a bit shorter, top to bottom, than others but still generous enough to cover from the bridge of the nose to the bottom of the chin.
"I had another one that went over top my eyes and I couldn't see anything," Martin said.
She started with 20 masks of varying designs for $4 each.
"I've sold 10 so far and that's been in the last 30 minutes," Martin said.
A few minutes later Martin was down to five. And then there were none.
"She said she wasn't sure if anybody was going to want them or not so I'm going to message her and tell her they're almost gone, if you have any more send them," Martin said.
"I have a Clemson mask and some zucchini bread," said Gene Grimsley, who also had a Clemson shirt and a Clemson hat. "I like the Clemson tigers."
The bread was what brought him to the stand; the mask was just bonus.
"We have some (masks) at home and they're just the regular ones. The last two times I was here she didn't have the zucchini bread," Grimsley said.
Millie McNair was there to get two or three masks to get away from the paper mask she was wearing.
"Since I'm in the age group that could be in danger I wanted to get myself and others," said Carolyn Davis who was there to get four masks.
Joyce Edwards with Breads and Threads was there with masks for the second week, though she only made one sale last week.
The city of Florence bought her out of 40 masks last week.
This week she delivered 24 pre-ordered masks.
Edwards, though, is not taking on custom jobs. She is only using the fabric and elastic she has on hand to make masks, she said.
Next week, she said, she'll have masks to sell to those who want them.
"I am going to do a mask and I'm out here looking at the kind of mask they have. I'm going to do me a mask and put a filter in it," said Laura Jamerson as she looked through both Martin and Edwards masks.
Jamerson said she was looking for a mask that would allow her to insert a filter into it — like a coffee filter.
"I don't think it would hurt," Jamerson said. "With all the germs going around you never know what you're going to come into contact with."
Health professionals have said that the best use of cloth masks is to protect others from the wearer and the benefit comes as more and more people mask up.
