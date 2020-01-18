FLORENCE, S.C. — Cumberland Church United Methodist Women (UMW) is hosting its first Winter Gospel Tea at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, at the church, at 163 S. Coit St. in Florence.
It will be an afternoon of inspiration and spirit. Estelle Hyman of Judea Apostolic Church in Florence will be the keynote speaker. Hyman is a motivational speaker from South Africa. Her husband is the archbishop of Judea Apostolic Church.
The theme of the event and her topic is “Let Your Light Shine.”
“We are excited about having her (Hyman) as our speaker,” said Zenobia Perkins, chairwoman of the planning committee for the event. She said the UMW decided last year to try something different to empower women not only in its organization but also in the community.
“This is something we could do for women to get them together,” she said. “I am a little excited and a little scared.”
She said the members are expecting a lot more enthusiasm than they are accustomed to in their group. She said she is expecting the program to be upbeat and inspirational.
The event is free and open to the public.
