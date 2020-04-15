FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday was S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman’s 89th birthday. He said he celebrated part of the day during the COVID-19 pandemic by working in the garden at his Florence home.
The Morning News found him back in the garden Wednesday afternoon.
He says working in his garden is the first thing he thinks about when he returns home from work. Leatherman and his wife, Jean, are just getting started on their garden for this year. It consists of oregano, thyme, tomatoes and green and red peppers.
Leatherman decided cucumbers need to be planted next, and he asked Jean if she would pick some up on her way home. She was heading out to return to her real estate office at ERA Leatherman Realty.
"I’m going to leave now before your list for me gets longer, Hugh," Jean said laughing. "I’ll get you the cucumbers."
The Leathermans joked about how to properly transplant the containers to the garden. Hugh has a methodical way of cutting the containers to glide them out versus Jean’s method of, "dumping" the plants from the containers.
They laughed about being married for 41 years and compromising on issues like how to grow a garden. They were both raised on farms and say that has given them the appreciation and growing love of having their own garden at their home.
Jean was raised in Chesterfield County; Hugh was raised in Lincoln County, North Carolina.
