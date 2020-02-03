HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Mantissa Executive Suites soon will be under new management.
The executive suites located in downtown Hartsville will begin the transition to management by Crown Hotel and Travel Management.
“During our due diligence period, we were very pleased and impressed with the services Crown provides and can bring to the Mantissa, especially their ability to increase and enhance our sales and marketing," Mantissa owner Curtis Lee said.
“We appreciate the opportunity that Curtis and his partners have given us to manage the Mantissa," said Barry Eagle, president and chief executive officer of Crown Hotel and Travel Management. "This is a great addition to our growing portfolio and will be a signature hotel for our company. Everything about the hotel exudes excellence and first class. Our team is working diligently to create a dynamic synergy between the Mantissa and our Hampton Inn & Suites Hartsville.”
The suites will be managed by Brandon Frazier, general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Hartsville.
Frazier said he was excited to oversee both hotels and working to build a strong bridge between them that will increase visitors to the city.
Crown Hotel and Travel Management is a veteran owned, operated, and third-party management company with properties throughout South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.The company operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts under several brands, including Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Wyndham, and Best Western. For more information, visit crownhoteltm.com.
The Mantissa Executive Suites are located in downtown Hartsville. They offer 17 suites and a wide array of amenities, including the Roof Top at Mantissa Bar, meeting space, complimentary breakfast-on-the-go bags and passes to the local fitness center. To make a reservation or learn more about The Mantissa Executive Suites, call 843-917–0669 or visit mantissaboutique.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.