LAKE CITY, S.C. — Moore Farms Bootanical Garden, an annual homage to Halloween at the botanical garden, drew in a crowd Saturday afternoon just outside Lake City.
And by crowd, Moore Botanical Farms marketing and communications coordinator Haley Hughes meant a big crowd — one that was not deterred by intermittent showers that fell Saturday afternoon.
The event started at 2 p.m. By 2:05 p.m. the event had surpassed last year's attendance.
"We expect 700-800 people in the garden," Hughes said. "We just love seeing children having fun outdoors."
"This is our Bootanical Garden Celebration. It is open to families of all ages. You're invited to come out, wear your costume and have some family-friendly fun in the garden," Hughes said.
Candy, treats and arts and crafts were the order of the day as parents and children collected miniature candies, made spiders out of pine cones and could get any number of crafts and treats from witches and mad scientists that, in keeping with the theme, were strangely colored and created with kitchen magic.
"Admission is typically free but this year we asked for a donation of canned goods and those will be donated to the Lake City Resource Center," Hughes said.
