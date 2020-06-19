FLORENCE, S.C. – Craig Hanna plans to ruck 16 hours, carrying 40 pounds of weights on his back in a rucksack (backpack), to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association’s “The Longest Day” fundraiser on Saturday. He has taken the challenge in honor of his mother, Jo Hanna, who is living with Alzheimer's.
“It’s going to be grueling and painful but nothing compared to what patients with Alzheimer’s endure,” Hanna said.
People all over the country will participate in various activities to raise awareness. The people fundraising choose their own activity, and it must be done for 16 hours straight.
Hanna will be joined along the way by others in the Florence community, including friends, several veterans and members of the F-3 Ruck Club in Florence.
“Those participating on Saturday will be carrying an average of 40 to 45 pounds, and the goal is for 16 hours,” said Dana Moody, who is assisting Hanna with the fundraiser, “This is an extreme sport for many and takes lots of strength and endurance. It’s also resistance training and burns three times the amount of calories as walking. It’s also just as much about mental endurance as it is physical.”
Hanna said at least 10 people have committed to the 16-hour walk, which will begin at the Florence Christian School parking lot at 6 a.m. Saturday. The tentative route continues across the Freedom Boulevard Bridge to the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and loops back around Irby Street.
Moody said the route will depend on the weather and traffic.
Hanna anticipates finishing the walk around 10 p.m. He said he will be taking breaks about every two hours. In the June heat, he said it is very important to stay hydrated while walking. He said there will be medical professionals along the route to check feet and make sure everyone walking is hydrated.
“Each year on the summer solstice, people across the country help fight Alzheimer's through an activity of their choice,” said Beth Sulkowski, vice president of communications and advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter. “The Longest Day is held on the day with the most light, honoring those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers, for whom every day is long.”
South Carolina has the fifth highest date rate from Alzheimer’s in the United States, Sulkowski said. In 2019, there were an estimated 318,000 informal caregivers in South Carolina − family members and friends who are providing unpaid care for someone with Alzheimer's disease. That number is from the Alzheimer's Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, Sulkowski said.
“According to the latest SC Alzheimer's Registry data available, there are approximately 3,000 individuals in Florence County diagnosed with Alzheimer's or related dementia,” Sulkowski said.
“Craig wanted to do an activity that was extremely difficult,” Moody said.
She said there are many easier activities he could have chosen, but he wanted to be reminded when his feet and legs start to give out that that is how Alzheimer’s patients feel when their mind doesn’t tell them to walk.
“With every step you take, the load gets heavier and the walk gets harder and harder,” he said.
Hanna said he has always been interested in fitness and nutrition. He lifts weights and works out.
Walking with a group of supporters symbolizes that it takes a group to care for an Alzheimer’s patient, Moody said.
Hanna’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018. He is her full-time caregiver. Along with Moody, they take care of the 76-year-old who dedicated most of her adult life to taking care of others as an operating room nurse.
Moody’s grandmother, Elizabeth Ellis, also had Alzheimer’s. She died in December 2018.
Both Hanna and Moody are natives of Florence. He is a graduate of South Florence High School and Francis Marion University. Moody is a graduate of West Florence.
“We have known each other most of our entire lives,” Moody said. She said they started dating about five years ago. Moody’s grandmother already had Alzheimer’s.
“It has been a huge part of our lives,” she said.
Hanna said looking back, his mother had the beginnings of Alzheimer’s much earlier.
Both said the signs were there with their loved one, but they were often too subtle to recognize, or they would find an explanation for the changes in behavior and make excuses for it.
In cleaning out Hanna’s mother’s refrigerator, Moody said they found eight jars of grape jelly, unopened. Hanna said his mother liked to shop. They found several items where she had purchased multiple of the same thing with the tags still on them.
Moody said it makes you almost feel guilty for not recognizing the signs.
As a caregiver team, Hanna and Moody have been selected as one of the first in the nation, and the only one from South Carolina, to participate in the Adult Day Service Plus (ADS Plus) study. The study is conducted by John Hopkins University and the University of Minnesota. It is a five-year study, Hanna said, that “seeks to evaluate the efficacy of an evidence-based program for family caregivers caring for older adults with dementia who are enrolled in a participating adult day service site. The study also seeks to evaluate the process by which the program is implemented in participating sites and experience of family caregivers.”
One of the first to donate to his walk, Moody said, was New Generation Adult Day Center, where Hanna takes his mother to interact with others and do crafts.
Hanna said, weather permitting, his mother will be able to come out for some of the event. He said she still gets around with a walker.
They hope to raise lots of money for research to help find a cure for this devastating disease for which there is currently no cure.
“She (Jo) could be the first Alzheimer’s survivor,” Moody said. “Our fight is now for Jo. This doesn’t have to be the end.”
Said she should have many more years of life, Moody said.
Hanna said his mother was a nurse for more than 40 years and worked mostly as an operating room nurse at McLeod Regional Medical Center. He said she helped so many people in the community.
The walk is his way of giving back to her.
Even though Jo doesn’t know she has Alzheimer’s, Moody said, Jo says there is going to be a cure one day.
“If she believes it, we believe it, too,” Moody said. “She inspires us.”
Moody said she won’t be walking, but she will be there to support Hanna.
Anyone wishing to walk can join in on Saturday morning and doesn’t have to commit to walking the entire 16 hours. They will be accepting donations through the Alzheimer’s Association if anyone would like to come by and make a donation.
They have already raised nearly $1,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.