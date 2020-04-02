FLORENCE, S.C. — As supply chains struggle to keep up with demand for protective masks, Pee Dee sewers, quilters and crafters are being mobilized to step into the breach — this time with corporate support.
Joann Fabrics in the Pee Dee — and nationally — is handing out kits to its customers who can take them and make 10 protective fabric masks.
Though closing in on four weeks into the COVID-19 plague the small army of crafters will need to use a bit of ingenuity to make it work since neither fusible interfacing fabric nor elastic is anywhere to be found.
"It's basically a yard of fabric which will make 10 masks," said Cynthia Velasquez with the Florence store. "We already have them cut up into the squares so all you have to do is sew them together. We provide the instructions and thread."
Velasquez, sporting a custom-design form-fitting calico print mask, handed out three kits in about 20 minutes Thursday morning.
The pattern for her mask is on the company's website for the pattern, but know that she altered it to suit her glasses.
One customer discussed options with which to replace fusible interfacing — a breathable material used to stiffen fabric and in the case of a mask, add more filtration to the air passing through it.
Coffee filters, she suggested, but to use them the mask would have to be adjusted so they could be inserted and then thrown away before the mask was washed. The crafter wondered if an HVAC filter could be cannibalized for the same effect.
"When you finish them you bring them back to us and we donate them to doctors, first responders and hospitals," Velasquez said.
"A lot of doctors offices are saying something is better than nothing — even if you have to tie them on with the ties," Velasquez said.
For many customers the lack of fusible web backing and elastic at the store isn't a problem — they have a bunch in their stash at home, she said.
"The stash is our fabric hoard where we buy stuff whether that is fabric, elastic, notions, where you buy stuff that you use to assemble apparel or quilts or something," she said.
Historically sewers and quilters have stepped up during times of need, whether it was sewing bandages for the Union and Confederate armies or bed sheets for London hospitals during the Blitz.
Joann Fabrics and its customers have accounted for 16 million masks contributed so far, she said.
"I would never have guessed that sewing would be an essential thing on the front line," Velasquez said.
She said those talents were transitioning away from being a necessary skill to an artistic skill.
"Now this is showing we are a necessity as artists," Velasquez said. "It feels like we're back out there on the front lines, doing what we can for the cause."
Not that they wouldn't be doing something similar while self-isolated at home.
"If we were sitting at home, all our sewers and crafters would be sewing up something so you might as well sew up a mask," she said.
