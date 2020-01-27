FLORENCE, S.C. – “Kissing the patient,” or mouth-to-mouth contact, no longer is necessary in order to administer CPR. That was the word given members of the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors during a
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation
CPR demonstration and talk on knowing the signs of a heart attack.
Hands-only CPR now is the preferred method.
“Just remember ‘hard and fast,’” said Billy Hatchell, the public information and training officer for Florence County EMS. He said hands-only CPR is done without mouth-to-mouth breaths, which he said is the No. 1 reason people don’t want to learn or perform CPR.
Now it is necessary.
Hands-only CPR requires two steps. First, call phone 911 and then start chest compressions. Push at the rate of 100 beats per minute in the center of the chest.
He said pushing to the beat of a familiar song, such as “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, can help keep the correct rate. He said the “fast and hard” rate is needed to keep the brain oxygenated and the blood circulating until EMS arrives. He also showed how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device (if available) to reboot the heart along with CPR.
He showed Rotarians how to place one hand over the other, place them in the center of the chest with elbows locked and to push.
“Cracking is good,” he said. “If you are doing it right, you’re going to hear ribs break.”
His demonstration was part of a talk on heart disease by Dr. Amil Om, an interventional cardiologist at McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute in Florence. Om has more than 25 years of experience in his field.
“Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American men and women,” Om said.
He said the warning signs for women are often different from that of men. In women, he said the symptoms might not show up as chest pain but rather as being tired or jaw and/or back pain.
He said about one in five heart attacks are silent. He said the damage is done and the patient is not aware of it.
He said statistics show that every year about 805,000 Americans have a heart attack.
He said most improvements in treatments have come from stents. There is about a 95 percent chance the stent stays open forever if the patient doesn’t smoke, Om said.
He said South Carolina and the Florence area have one of the highest heart disease death rates in the United States, as do most Southern states. He said this is due primarily to our diet and lack of exercise.
Heart disease is largely preventable, Om said.
Aside from a genetic predisposition to heart disease, there are four things that people can do to prevent heart disease: eating right, being physically active, not smoking and keeping a healthy weight. By doing these things a person can lower his/her risk of heart disease by approximately 80 percent, he said.
He said risk factors that are controllable include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and physical activities. Risk factors that a person can’t control are family, father (before age 55), mother (before age 65), brother or sister; sex, race and age.
Om said roughly 80 percent of the people who go the hospital with chest pain don’t have heart issues, but 20 percent do. He said it is better to visit the hospital to find out than to wait and have a heart attack.
Handouts were available with the key symptoms of a heart attack.
They are pain or discomfort in the chest; jaw, neck or back pain; discomfort or pain in arms or shoulder; lightheadedness, fainting or weakness, shortness of breath; nausea and/or vomiting and excessive sweating.
If these symptoms occur, call 911. Don’t wait more than 5 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.