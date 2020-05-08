COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Friday announced the arrest of Joseph Bunyan Skvarek, Jr., 40, of Coward, on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
Investigators claim Skvarek solicited a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to a minor.
Skvarek was arrested Thursday. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen, also a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Skvarek is currently free on $15,000 bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
